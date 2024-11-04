Sign up
Previous
Photo 1730
141 steps to the beach
I will save that walk till tomorrow weather permitting.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
4
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2405
photos
133
followers
90
following
473% complete
1723
1724
1725
1726
1727
1728
1729
1730
674
1725
1726
1727
675
1728
1729
1730
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
4th November 2024 10:32am
steps
,
jurassic-coastline
katy
ace
OOOEEE that is a LOT of steps! How do you already know how many there are? Terrific composition and pretty scenery FAV
November 4th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Will keep you fit!
November 4th, 2024
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Wow! I feel tired already.
November 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
@grammyn
and information booklet told me.
@casablanca
I will be ok on the way down but not so sure about coming up
@foxes37
yes will definitely need an energy boost.
November 4th, 2024
