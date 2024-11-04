Previous
141 steps to the beach by wakelys
Photo 1730

141 steps to the beach

I will save that walk till tomorrow weather permitting.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

katy ace
OOOEEE that is a LOT of steps! How do you already know how many there are? Terrific composition and pretty scenery FAV
November 4th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Will keep you fit!
November 4th, 2024  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Wow! I feel tired already.
November 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
@grammyn and information booklet told me. @casablanca I will be ok on the way down but not so sure about coming up @foxes37 yes will definitely need an energy boost.
November 4th, 2024  
