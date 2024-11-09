Previous
Christmas Jams by wakelys
Photo 1735

Christmas Jams

At the local farm shop.
Thinking of my get pushed challenge to do a low key food still life ( think M&S Advert) I thought that I would unashamedly capture the jams and with the aid of PhotoGrid editing tool and Snapseed present you with these jams.
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
475% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Liz Gooster ace
Beautifully presented and lit.
November 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond an alternative take on my challenge
November 9th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
@lizgooster thank you Liz. I would like to take credit for this but the farm shop arranged them so nicely and editing tools did the rest.
November 9th, 2024  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Wow! Very impressive presentation but initially I thought you had made the jam yourself!
November 9th, 2024  
Sally Ings ace
Very cool effect
November 9th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Wow. I love the way you setup the still life and captured the beautiful color of the jams.
November 9th, 2024  
Tia ace
Lovely set up and the lighting really twinkles
November 9th, 2024  
JackieR ace
very festive
November 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise