Previous
Photo 1735
Christmas Jams
At the local farm shop.
Thinking of my get pushed challenge to do a low key food still life ( think M&S Advert) I thought that I would unashamedly capture the jams and with the aid of PhotoGrid editing tool and Snapseed present you with these jams.
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
8
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2410
photos
133
followers
90
following
475% complete
1728
1729
1730
1731
1732
1733
1734
1735
Album
365
Taken
9th November 2024 3:25pm
Tags
jam
,
get-pushed-640
Liz Gooster
ace
Beautifully presented and lit.
November 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
an alternative take on my challenge
November 9th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
@lizgooster
thank you Liz. I would like to take credit for this but the farm shop arranged them so nicely and editing tools did the rest.
November 9th, 2024
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Wow! Very impressive presentation but initially I thought you had made the jam yourself!
November 9th, 2024
Sally Ings
ace
Very cool effect
November 9th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Wow. I love the way you setup the still life and captured the beautiful color of the jams.
November 9th, 2024
Tia
ace
Lovely set up and the lighting really twinkles
November 9th, 2024
JackieR
ace
very festive
November 9th, 2024
