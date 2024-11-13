Previous
Funfair by wakelys
Funfair

My get pushed challenge was to capture Primary colours.
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Susan Wakely

Susan Wakely ace
@kali66 one for the challenge
November 13th, 2024  
Liz Gooster ace
Amazing colours, they really pop!
November 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
such a fabulous and colourful shot!
November 13th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
A perfect image of primary colors!
November 13th, 2024  
Wendy ace
It is giving me Target vibes :-) Nice colors, fun shot.
November 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
Wonderful capture! I think you met the challenge very well.
November 13th, 2024  
