Previous
Photo 1739
Funfair
My get pushed challenge was to capture Primary colours.
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
6
3
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2414
photos
134
followers
91
following
476% complete
View this month »
1732
1733
1734
1735
1736
1737
1738
1739
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
13th November 2024 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-641
Susan Wakely
ace
@kali66
one for the challenge
November 13th, 2024
Liz Gooster
ace
Amazing colours, they really pop!
November 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
such a fabulous and colourful shot!
November 13th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
A perfect image of primary colors!
November 13th, 2024
Wendy
ace
It is giving me Target vibes :-) Nice colors, fun shot.
November 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture! I think you met the challenge very well.
November 13th, 2024
