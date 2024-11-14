Previous
Spinnaker Tower by wakelys
Photo 1740

Spinnaker Tower

View from the car park. As I driving towards this it was shrouding in mist. By the time that I parked, the sun came out and most of the mist cleared in just a few minutes.
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
katy ace
So glad you got some sunshine for this photo and excellent timing to get the birds flying by as well
November 14th, 2024  
moni kozi
Did you try this in b&w? It's even better
November 14th, 2024  
