Previous
Photo 1740
Spinnaker Tower
View from the car park. As I driving towards this it was shrouding in mist. By the time that I parked, the sun came out and most of the mist cleared in just a few minutes.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2416
photos
134
followers
91
following
476% complete
1733
1734
1735
1736
1737
1738
1739
1740
1734
1735
1736
1737
1738
1739
676
1740
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
14th November 2024 12:02pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
portsmouth
,
spinnaker-tower
katy
ace
So glad you got some sunshine for this photo and excellent timing to get the birds flying by as well
November 14th, 2024
moni kozi
Did you try this in b&w? It's even better
November 14th, 2024
