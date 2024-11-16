Previous
A walk in the woods by wakelys
Photo 1742

A walk in the woods

The sun didn’t shine but the colours were vibrant and we were showered with falling leaves.
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Kathy ace
What great path for a walk.
November 16th, 2024  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Lovely shot. Very autumnal.

November 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful autumnal pathway
November 16th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
It looks so inviting. Nature has rolled out the red carpet.
November 16th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
That is such a gorgeous shot
November 16th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful autumn colours!
November 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
I love the variety of colors you captured.
November 16th, 2024  
