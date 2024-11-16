Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1742
A walk in the woods
The sun didn’t shine but the colours were vibrant and we were showered with falling leaves.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
7
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2418
photos
134
followers
91
following
477% complete
View this month »
1735
1736
1737
1738
1739
1740
1741
1742
Latest from all albums
1736
1737
1738
1739
676
1740
1741
1742
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
16th November 2024 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
autumn
Kathy
ace
What great path for a walk.
November 16th, 2024
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Lovely shot. Very autumnal.
November 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful autumnal pathway
November 16th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
It looks so inviting. Nature has rolled out the red carpet.
November 16th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
That is such a gorgeous shot
November 16th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful autumn colours!
November 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
I love the variety of colors you captured.
November 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close