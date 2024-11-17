Sign up
Previous
Photo 1743
Walty gate
Walty meaning to tip over or lean.
Although not obvious in this shot the flint wall is leaning to the left and the left wall of the building is also leaning to the left.
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
1
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
17th November 2024 10:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wall
,
gate
,
pigword
,
walty
vaidas
ace
Interesting POV of centering the edge.
November 17th, 2024
