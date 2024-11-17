Previous
Walty gate by wakelys
Photo 1743

Walty gate

Walty meaning to tip over or lean.
Although not obvious in this shot the flint wall is leaning to the left and the left wall of the building is also leaning to the left.
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Susan Wakely

vaidas ace
Interesting POV of centering the edge.
November 17th, 2024  
