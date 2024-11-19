Sign up
Previous
Photo 1745
Boat Storage
From my photographic walkabout yesterday
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
1
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
1738
1739
1740
1741
1742
1743
1744
1745
676
1740
1741
1742
1743
677
1744
1745
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
storage
,
boats
Diana
ace
such a fabulous capture and pov, you did well on your walk Susan.
November 19th, 2024
