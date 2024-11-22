Sign up
Photo 1748
Pavilion Tearoom.
A nice place to catch up with a friend over what was a very long lunch.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
pavilion-tearoom.
JackieR
ace
Love it there, they make the world's best lemon meringue pie!!!
November 22nd, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
That looks and sounds rather nice
November 22nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful. ’friends time’. Looks lovely
November 22nd, 2024
