Previous
Photo 1749
Confused & Wet
The sea was confused and I got wet.
Other than sea spray the camera did not get wet.
Keeping Jackie company while she achieved her get pushed challenge.
Storm Bert making his presence known on the south coast UK.
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
2
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2427
photos
136
followers
91
following
677
1744
1745
1746
678
1747
1748
1749
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
23rd November 2024 11:20am
Tags
sea
,
waves
,
storm
,
bert
gloria jones
ace
Super action shot
November 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture of that stormy ocean!
November 23rd, 2024
