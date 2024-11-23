Previous
Confused & Wet by wakelys
Confused & Wet

The sea was confused and I got wet.
Other than sea spray the camera did not get wet.
Keeping Jackie company while she achieved her get pushed challenge.
Storm Bert making his presence known on the south coast UK.
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
gloria jones ace
Super action shot
November 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture of that stormy ocean!
November 23rd, 2024  
