Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1750
The hands of Marcus Tiberius Sagittari
Otherwise know as Mark who was hand sewing his tunic to be worn when he takes part in re-enacting a 3rd/4th century Roman soldier.
I meet him while visiting 2 local churches who were hosting a Christmas tree festival in aid of the Lions Club.
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2429
photos
136
followers
91
following
479% complete
View this month »
1743
1744
1745
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
Latest from all albums
1745
1746
678
679
1747
1748
1749
1750
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
24th November 2024 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sewing
,
hands
,
thread
,
linen
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
November 24th, 2024
Diana
ace
How amazing is that, wonderful close up and detail.
November 24th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture of the handiwork!
November 24th, 2024
JackieR
ace
love a hand portrait
November 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close