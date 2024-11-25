Previous
On a branch then under the bridge by wakelys
They move so fast .
I was joined by a friendly squirrel that sat next to me and chatted to a bird watcher who had no interest in Kingfishers. In his opinion they are such common birds!!
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Susan Wakely

