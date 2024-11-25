Sign up
Photo 1751
On a branch then under the bridge
They move so fast .
I was joined by a friendly squirrel that sat next to me and chatted to a bird watcher who had no interest in Kingfishers. In his opinion they are such common birds!!
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2430
photos
136
followers
91
following
