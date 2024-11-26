Previous
Langstone Mill by wakelys
Langstone Mill

Bathed in sunshine
26th November 2024 26th Nov 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
JackieR ace
We've both been to our happy place, me too yours and you to mine. Favved
November 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture with wonderful light and reflections!
November 26th, 2024  
Kate ace
Nice light and lovely blue water at low tide
November 26th, 2024  
