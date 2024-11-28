Previous
A hands on approach to teaching by wakelys
Photo 1754

A hands on approach to teaching

I am attending a free photography course - back to basics. Karah (on the left) the tutor has a lovely relaxed style of teaching encouraging us all to use our cameras on manual mode.
Every week I have walked away with a little bit more understanding.
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
480% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a great capture of this scene, how wonderful that such a course has been offered. I would even pay for one ;-)
November 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very nice! I'd love to do that too.
November 28th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
How fun!
November 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact