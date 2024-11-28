Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1754
A hands on approach to teaching
I am attending a free photography course - back to basics. Karah (on the left) the tutor has a lovely relaxed style of teaching encouraging us all to use our cameras on manual mode.
Every week I have walked away with a little bit more understanding.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2433
photos
136
followers
91
following
480% complete
View this month »
1747
1748
1749
1750
1751
1752
1753
1754
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
28th November 2024 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
camera
,
classroom
,
photography.
Diana
ace
Such a great capture of this scene, how wonderful that such a course has been offered. I would even pay for one ;-)
November 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very nice! I'd love to do that too.
November 28th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
How fun!
November 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close