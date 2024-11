Elf on a shelf

Visiting a National Trust property JackieR and I had a sneaky peak look into Christmas. This cheeky Elf was showing what angles he could get into so for my get pushed I was asked to work with 'angles'? And Interpret any way that worked for me.

There were several Elves busy wrapping presents but I think that they were more of a hindrance rather than a help as there was so much mischief.