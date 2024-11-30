Previous
Dawn & Mark by wakelys
Dawn & Mark

They are volunteers at the monthly Repair Cafe. Later today their Steam Punk group are switching on local Christmas lights so they thought it would be easier to have their costumes on for us all to see.
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Susan Wakely

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this great looking couple.
November 30th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful costumes and a nice looking couple!
November 30th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
They look fantastic!
November 30th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Fabulous!!!
November 30th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful funtimes
November 30th, 2024  
