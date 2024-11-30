Sign up
Previous
Photo 1756
Dawn & Mark
They are volunteers at the monthly Repair Cafe. Later today their Steam Punk group are switching on local Christmas lights so they thought it would be easier to have their costumes on for us all to see.
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
30th November 2024 11:25am
Privacy
Public
Tags
steam-punk
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this great looking couple.
November 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful costumes and a nice looking couple!
November 30th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
They look fantastic!
November 30th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Fabulous!!!
November 30th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Wonderful funtimes
November 30th, 2024
