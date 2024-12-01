Sign up
Photo 1757
Amaryllis bulbs
Waiting to be potted up.
I have seen a couple of lovely Amaryllis flowers here on 365 but with best intentions only got around to potting these up today.
It will be interesting to see if they come to anything.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
5
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2436
photos
136
followers
91
following
481% complete
1750
1751
1752
1753
1754
1755
1756
1757
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
1st December 2024 12:55pm
Tags
amaryllis
,
bulbs
Mags
ace
Nice! Hope they do well for you.
December 1st, 2024
xbm
ace
It looks as if at least 2 are already starting. You could have a really nice show.
December 1st, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Good luck - I thought they were figs at first
December 1st, 2024
katy
ace
I love the way you presented them here in this crinkled paper. Perhaps you and Kathy
@randystreat
can have a competition! Didn’t she grow some last year?
December 1st, 2024
JackieR
ace
I've just potted one!
December 1st, 2024
