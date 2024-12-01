Previous
Amaryllis bulbs by wakelys
Amaryllis bulbs

Waiting to be potted up.
I have seen a couple of lovely Amaryllis flowers here on 365 but with best intentions only got around to potting these up today.
It will be interesting to see if they come to anything.
1st December 2024

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.


Mags ace
Nice! Hope they do well for you.
December 1st, 2024  
xbm ace
It looks as if at least 2 are already starting. You could have a really nice show.
December 1st, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Good luck - I thought they were figs at first
December 1st, 2024  
katy ace
I love the way you presented them here in this crinkled paper. Perhaps you and Kathy @randystreat can have a competition! Didn’t she grow some last year?
December 1st, 2024  
JackieR ace
I've just potted one!
December 1st, 2024  
