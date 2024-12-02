Sign up
Previous
Photo 1758
Top secret
A walk about session today on market day.
This friendly chap was more than happy to have his photograph taken but when I asked his name his reply was “Top Secret”. Well that’s a unique name.
He was cutting chicken joints.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24


Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2437
photos
136
followers
91
following
481% complete









Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
2nd December 2024 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butcher
JackieR
ace
thats a great portrait, love your low down point of view to make him look like a menacing axe murderer
December 2nd, 2024
