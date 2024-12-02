Previous
Top secret by wakelys
Photo 1758

Top secret

A walk about session today on market day.
This friendly chap was more than happy to have his photograph taken but when I asked his name his reply was “Top Secret”. Well that’s a unique name.
He was cutting chicken joints.
Susan Wakely

JackieR ace
thats a great portrait, love your low down point of view to make him look like a menacing axe murderer
December 2nd, 2024  
