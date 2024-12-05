Sign up
Previous
Photo 1761
Sad to see
Sad because it’s obviously in memory of someone and sad because the flowers have died.
A damp and gloomy day and on another photography walkabout with photography college group.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
flowers
,
bouquet
Beverley
ace
You can see it’s wrapped with love.
December 5th, 2024
Lis Lapthorn
ace
A very sad scene.
December 5th, 2024
