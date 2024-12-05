Previous
Sad to see by wakelys
Sad to see

Sad because it’s obviously in memory of someone and sad because the flowers have died.
A damp and gloomy day and on another photography walkabout with photography college group.
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Beverley ace
You can see it’s wrapped with love.
December 5th, 2024  
Lis Lapthorn ace
A very sad scene.
December 5th, 2024  
