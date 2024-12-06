Previous
Parrot finches by wakelys
Photo 1762

Parrot finches

In an aviary in a shop//garden centre/cafe where I meet my niece for lunch.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
482% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Aren't they gorgeous!
December 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact