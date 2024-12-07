Previous
Rock’n’roll of the waves by wakelys
Rock’n’roll of the waves

Storm Darragh Is passing across the UK and it’s not very pleasant out there so didn’t stay on the beach for long.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Susan Wakely

Mags
Wonderful capture of the rough waves!
December 7th, 2024  
Lis Lapthorn
Super capture.
December 7th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke
WOW......surprised you could get on beach.......it is way too windy here.
December 7th, 2024  
JackieR
Wowsers, hope you stayed safe
December 7th, 2024  
Beverley
Fabulous photo… well done
December 7th, 2024  
