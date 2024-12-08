Sign up
Previous
Photo 1764
Bleak
The wind is not so strong at the moment but still not inviting so a short walk became a very short walk.
8th December 2024
8th Dec 24
4
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2443
photos
136
followers
91
following
483% complete
1757
1758
1759
1760
1761
1762
1763
1764
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
8th December 2024 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
boat
,
shoreline
,
whereilve
Beverley
ace
It’s a great shot though… it’s pretty chilly today too
December 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
A very moody capture!
December 8th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
bleak indeed
December 8th, 2024
katy
ace
You found a great subject for a shot on your very short walk. You probably shouldn’t be out in this kind of weather at all! You want to get over your cold very quickly.
December 8th, 2024
