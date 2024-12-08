Previous
Bleak by wakelys
Bleak

The wind is not so strong at the moment but still not inviting so a short walk became a very short walk.
8th December 2024 8th Dec 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Beverley ace
It’s a great shot though… it’s pretty chilly today too
December 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
A very moody capture!
December 8th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
bleak indeed
December 8th, 2024  
katy ace
You found a great subject for a shot on your very short walk. You probably shouldn’t be out in this kind of weather at all! You want to get over your cold very quickly.
December 8th, 2024  
