Photo 1765
Catching the sun
As I looked out of my Kitchen window the sun was catching the oak tree nicely I thought.
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2444
photos
136
followers
91
following
483% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
9th December 2024 8:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
oak-tree
JackieR
ace
Beautiful colour, where's the squirrels??
December 9th, 2024
