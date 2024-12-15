Previous
A dancing Fuchsia. by wakelys
A dancing Fuchsia.

It’s still going strong even though it’s long past it’s flowering season.
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Mags ace
What a lovely bloom this time of year. It's a gift. =)
December 15th, 2024  
Chrissie ace
Wow! Hardy and pretty.
December 15th, 2024  
