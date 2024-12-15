Sign up
Previous
Photo 1771
A dancing Fuchsia.
It’s still going strong even though it’s long past it’s flowering season.
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
2
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2451
photos
136
followers
91
following
485% complete
1764
1765
1766
1767
1768
1769
1770
1771
1765
1766
1767
1768
680
1769
1770
1771
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
15th December 2024 1:13pm
Tags
flower
,
fuchsia
Mags
ace
What a lovely bloom this time of year. It's a gift. =)
December 15th, 2024
Chrissie
ace
Wow! Hardy and pretty.
December 15th, 2024
