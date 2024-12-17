Previous
Wreath making with a friend by wakelys
Photo 1773

Wreath making with a friend

And what a fun morning we had. We made 2 wreaths each. The blue sea holly on the main photo came from a bouquet that I was given last week. So pleased that I was able to use it in the wreath.
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

Susan Wakely

Chrissie ace
Beautiful
December 17th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Mines falling apart already!!!
December 17th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a gorgeous wreath, you sure must have had a great time together.
December 17th, 2024  
