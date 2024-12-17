Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1773
Wreath making with a friend
And what a fun morning we had. We made 2 wreaths each. The blue sea holly on the main photo came from a bouquet that I was given last week. So pleased that I was able to use it in the wreath.
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2453
photos
138
followers
92
following
485% complete
View this month »
1766
1767
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
1773
Latest from all albums
1767
1768
680
1769
1770
1771
1772
1773
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
17th December 2024 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
friend
,
wreaths
Chrissie
ace
Beautiful
December 17th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Mines falling apart already!!!
December 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a gorgeous wreath, you sure must have had a great time together.
December 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close