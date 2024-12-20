Sign up
Previous
Photo 1776
Baby on board
Many cars seem to have a Baby on Board sign in their car so this made me smile to see it on a supermarket lorry.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5.
Tags
sign
,
lorry
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, that is hilarious
December 20th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Well spotted
December 20th, 2024
