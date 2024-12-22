Previous
Memories in a Bauble by wakelys
Photo 1778

Memories in a Bauble

I have been to Barcelona many times.
Last year for my brothers 70th birthday 5 of us went there to celebrate. I brought us all a Barcelona bauble as it was a fun few days with friends and family.
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
487% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a beautiful bauble too!
December 22nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very cool bauble…great memories
December 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful ornament and treasure!
December 22nd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
A nice memory!
December 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact