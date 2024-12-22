Sign up
Previous
Photo 1778
Memories in a Bauble
I have been to Barcelona many times.
Last year for my brothers 70th birthday 5 of us went there to celebrate. I brought us all a Barcelona bauble as it was a fun few days with friends and family.
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
4
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2459
photos
138
followers
92
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
22nd December 2024 4:58pm
Tags
christmas-tree
,
bauble
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful bauble too!
December 22nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very cool bauble…great memories
December 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful ornament and treasure!
December 22nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
A nice memory!
December 22nd, 2024
