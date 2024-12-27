Sign up
Previous
Photo 1783
Capturing the light
My get pushed challenge was to think of playing with light.
My poor tolerant hubby kept being plunged into darkness while I was trying to capture the tree lights in the bauble.
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2464
photos
138
followers
92
following
Views
19
Comments
11
11
Fav's
3
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
26th December 2024 6:07pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bauble
,
get-pushed-647
Susan Wakely
ace
@la_photographic
one for the Challenge Laura
December 27th, 2024
Liz Gooster
ace
Great photo!
December 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A pretty bubble and a nice pic
December 27th, 2024
Wylie
ace
Success! Nicely done
December 27th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Ooh how lovely. Your poor Hubby LOL
December 27th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Fantastic capture!
December 27th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Great shot. You did well with the lights.
December 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love this, wonderful light and tones.
December 27th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
December 27th, 2024
katy
ace
He is really very patient with you, which is a blessing. Your photo turned out beautifully.
December 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely!
December 27th, 2024
