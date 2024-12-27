Previous
Capturing the light by wakelys
Capturing the light

My get pushed challenge was to think of playing with light.
My poor tolerant hubby kept being plunged into darkness while I was trying to capture the tree lights in the bauble.
27th December 2024

Susan Wakely

Susan Wakely ace
@la_photographic one for the Challenge Laura
December 27th, 2024  
Liz Gooster ace
Great photo!
December 27th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A pretty bubble and a nice pic
December 27th, 2024  
Wylie ace
Success! Nicely done
December 27th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ooh how lovely. Your poor Hubby LOL
December 27th, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Fantastic capture!
December 27th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Great shot. You did well with the lights.
December 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
I love this, wonderful light and tones.
December 27th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
December 27th, 2024  
katy ace
He is really very patient with you, which is a blessing. Your photo turned out beautifully.
December 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely!
December 27th, 2024  
