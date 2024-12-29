Previous
My sinistromanual great neice by wakelys
My sinistromanual great neice

My great niece is applying crystals to her mums face. Although she is using both hands for this she is Left handed.
At Christmas i grew up with the tradition of exchanging fun gifts on Boxing Day that would cost no more than £5.
We have not done this for many years but my niece and I decided to reinstate this tradition.
The rules that we spend no more than than £5 and could be purchased from a charity shop or regift something. It caused much fun and laughter. My bald brother received a toothless comb.
Susan Wakely

Photo Details

Lis Lapthorn ace
Great title and an excellent fun revived tradition.
December 29th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
That sounds like such a fun idea
December 29th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Being left handed is good! Lovely photo
December 29th, 2024  
xbm ace
Excellent idea.
December 29th, 2024  
