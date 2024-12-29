My sinistromanual great neice

My great niece is applying crystals to her mums face. Although she is using both hands for this she is Left handed.

At Christmas i grew up with the tradition of exchanging fun gifts on Boxing Day that would cost no more than £5.

We have not done this for many years but my niece and I decided to reinstate this tradition.

The rules that we spend no more than than £5 and could be purchased from a charity shop or regift something. It caused much fun and laughter. My bald brother received a toothless comb.