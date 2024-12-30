Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1786
Illuminated cake stand
My get pushed this week is to play with light.
I got some lovely LED lights before Christmas so fun to play with.
BOB
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2467
photos
138
followers
92
following
489% complete
View this month »
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
1786
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
30th December 2024 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
lights
,
get-pushed-647
,
cake-stand
JackieR
ace
Very pretty
December 30th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Wow, amazing light
December 30th, 2024
Beverley
ace
This looks like a really special vintage crystal… I really like the shades of colours… my books are in storage so I can’t look it up.
Very Beautiful…
December 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
@annied
one for the challenge.
December 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
that looks fabulous, love the colours and patterns.
December 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Very Beautiful…