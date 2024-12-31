Previous
Hope and optimism by wakelys
Photo 1787

Hope and optimism

This lonely daffodil was blowing in the wind unaware that 2024 is drawing to a close and a New Year awaits.
Wishing one and all very best wishes for the New Year.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Susan Wakely

Lesley ace
Wow, that’s early!
December 31st, 2024  
Julie Ryan ace
That's interesting!
December 31st, 2024  
katy ace
Daffodils in December? Gorgeous a d a wonderful low POV
December 31st, 2024  
