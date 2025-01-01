Sign up
Previous
Photo 1788
IWM
Intentional Wind Movement.
High tide and strong winds. I struggled to stand still hence this shot.
It wasn’t very inviting so only stayed a couple of minutes.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
1st January 2025 10:59am
Tags
sea
bird
waves
seagull
scw25
Casablanca
Wild out there! I like your humour and nice shot
January 1st, 2025
Laura
Love the movement.
January 1st, 2025
