Previous
IWM by wakelys
Photo 1788

IWM

Intentional Wind Movement.
High tide and strong winds. I struggled to stand still hence this shot.
It wasn’t very inviting so only stayed a couple of minutes.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
489% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Wild out there! I like your humour and nice shot
January 1st, 2025  
Laura ace
Love the movement.
January 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact