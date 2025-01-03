Sign up
Previous
Photo 1790
Frosty and sunny
A good start to my day looking into the garden.
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2471
photos
139
followers
92
following
490% complete
1783
1784
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
1790
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
3rd January 2025 7:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
frost
,
garden.
katy
ace
Looking at this gave me a chill. I can feel the crunch of that frost under my feet.
January 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
It looks so bitterly cold.
January 3rd, 2025
