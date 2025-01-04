Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1791
Let there be light
My get pushed challenge was “playing with light”
All achieved with a magnifying light pad and a light bulb.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2472
photos
139
followers
92
following
490% complete
View this month »
1784
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
4th January 2025 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lights
,
lightbulb
,
get-pushed-648
,
scw25
Susan Wakely
ace
@annied
one for the challenge. It was fun playing
January 4th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous!
January 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close