Hellebores by wakelys
Photo 1794

Hellebores

Their little heads are hidden under the undergrowth so close to the earth that they are covered in soil spots. Each year I have to remember to look or I will miss them.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Susan Wakely

Beverley ace
Sooo pretty. Amazing they survive
January 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely little buds!
January 7th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Thank you, I needed inspiration for today's photo!
January 7th, 2025  
