Previous
Photo 1794
Hellebores
Their little heads are hidden under the undergrowth so close to the earth that they are covered in soil spots. Each year I have to remember to look or I will miss them.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
3
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2475
photos
139
followers
93
following
491% complete
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
1792
1793
1794
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
7th January 2025 3:15pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
,
buds
,
hellebores
Beverley
ace
Sooo pretty. Amazing they survive
January 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely little buds!
January 7th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Thank you, I needed inspiration for today's photo!
January 7th, 2025
