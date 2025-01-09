Sign up
Photo 1796
I called to say I love you
In fact here’s just an ordinary day.
Good old Stevie Wonder
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=58RgLQ_0Ars
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
9th January 2025 9:44am
Tags
reflection
,
friend
,
songtitle-112
,
wellsheusedtobe
