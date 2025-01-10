Sign up
Previous
Photo 1797
Subway security
These two security chaps were chatting rather than keeping a watchful eye.
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
5
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2478
photos
139
followers
93
following
492% complete
1790
1791
1792
1793
1794
1795
1796
1797
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
9th January 2025 9:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
subway
Wylie
ace
Bored perhaps ?
January 10th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Lovely shot. The street and tunnel look very clean and new
January 10th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Nice shot. Hehe, they are all the same everywhere. However, it must be very boring standing there doing nothing.
January 10th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Love the framing! They are certainly bundled up, but the plants make it look tropical!
January 10th, 2025
Babs
ace
The guy walking towards them wearing the camouflage jacket with the hood up looks a bit suspect. I hope they pay attention before its too late ha ha
January 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
