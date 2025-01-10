Previous
Subway security by wakelys
Photo 1797

Subway security

These two security chaps were chatting rather than keeping a watchful eye.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
492% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Bored perhaps ?
January 10th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Lovely shot. The street and tunnel look very clean and new
January 10th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Nice shot. Hehe, they are all the same everywhere. However, it must be very boring standing there doing nothing.
January 10th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Love the framing! They are certainly bundled up, but the plants make it look tropical!
January 10th, 2025  
Babs ace
The guy walking towards them wearing the camouflage jacket with the hood up looks a bit suspect. I hope they pay attention before its too late ha ha
January 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact