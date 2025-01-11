Sign up
Previous
Photo 1798
Robin
This little Robin led the way on part of our frosty walk this morning.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2479
photos
139
followers
93
following
492% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
11th January 2025 10:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
frost
,
robin
,
scw25
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Beautiful shot, focus and dof. The robin is so sweet.
January 11th, 2025
