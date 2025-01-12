Sign up
Previous
Photo 1799
Meon Valley
Within minutes the mist was coming in to the valley.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
3
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2481
photos
139
followers
93
following
492% complete
1792
1793
1794
1795
1796
1797
1798
1799
1793
1794
1795
1796
1797
1798
682
1799
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
12th January 2025 1:43pm
scw25
,
meon-valley
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful scenery, love it!
January 12th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
It looks beautiful. Great capture.
January 12th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Gosh that's a fabulous landscape, should tag for landscape challenge
January 12th, 2025
