Previous
A room with a view by wakelys
Photo 1800

A room with a view

While in the library viewing the Southern Counties Camera Club Federation exhibition I was was drawn to this window looking out onto the street.
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
493% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
I love scenes through windows
January 13th, 2025  
Tia ace
Lovely window with a great view
January 13th, 2025  
Wendy ace
This is fabulous. Love the filling of the frame with that beautiful view. Superb.
January 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a wonderful window view!
January 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact