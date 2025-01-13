Sign up
Previous
Photo 1800
A room with a view
While in the library viewing the Southern Counties Camera Club Federation exhibition I was was drawn to this window looking out onto the street.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
4
3
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
13th January 2025 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
bus
,
traffic
,
salisbury
,
scenesoftheroad-73
Casablanca
ace
I love scenes through windows
January 13th, 2025
Tia
ace
Lovely window with a great view
January 13th, 2025
Wendy
ace
This is fabulous. Love the filling of the frame with that beautiful view. Superb.
January 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a wonderful window view!
January 13th, 2025
