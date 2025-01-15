Slide

On a photography walk about yesterday we were given words to capture. Mine was darkness. So my intention was to capture the darkness looking up into the slide or slide down.

The flaw in sliding down is that being a woman of a certain age my climbing skills are not what they used to be. There was a wooden frame to climb with very few purchase points to pull up on. I tried and got near the top but could not go all the way. I will need to take a child next time to get lessons from them. Then again my osteoporotic bones would probably appreciate me staying at ground level.