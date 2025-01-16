Sign up
Photo 1803
Ships Ropes
Privileged to have a tour of HMS Victory today while attending the local dockyard as part of Photography group session.
I was so fascinated by the ropes and feel that maybe I had an association with a Rope maker in a previous life.
16th January 2025
Susan Wakely
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
16th January 2025 10:53am
Tags
rope
scw25
JackieR
ace
Not a ropey photo
January 16th, 2025
