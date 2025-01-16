Previous
Ships Ropes by wakelys
Photo 1803

Ships Ropes

Privileged to have a tour of HMS Victory today while attending the local dockyard as part of Photography group session.
I was so fascinated by the ropes and feel that maybe I had an association with a Rope maker in a previous life.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
493% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Not a ropey photo
January 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact