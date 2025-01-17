Sign up
Previous
Photo 1804
So what are you looking at?
I think this little tufted Duck was hopeful of food.
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2487
photos
140
followers
93
following
494% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
17th January 2025 9:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
duck
,
scw25
Suzanne
ace
A little black duck. Almost looks like a bathtub duck.
January 17th, 2025
