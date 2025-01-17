Previous
So what are you looking at? by wakelys
Photo 1804

So what are you looking at?

I think this little tufted Duck was hopeful of food.
17th January 2025 17th Jan 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
494% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
A little black duck. Almost looks like a bathtub duck.
January 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact