Previous
Motorway menu by wakelys
Photo 1806

Motorway menu

My entertainment was watching people negotiating the digital screens as a means to order and eat food.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
494% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
I can’t be bothered anymore with this stuff. I just go to real cafes!!!
January 19th, 2025  
Mags ace
Sad to see! It's happening here too. I still want human contact if I can get it.
January 19th, 2025  
JackieR ace
I hate thse order screens, so sad that theyre now in RHS Wisley now!!! Fabulous street scene
January 19th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Yum
January 19th, 2025  
william wooderson ace
I guess with a certain amount of difficulty and frustration!!
January 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact