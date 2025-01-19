Sign up
Photo 1806
Motorway menu
My entertainment was watching people negotiating the digital screens as a means to order and eat food.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Tags
people
John Falconer
I can’t be bothered anymore with this stuff. I just go to real cafes!!!
January 19th, 2025
Mags
Sad to see! It's happening here too. I still want human contact if I can get it.
January 19th, 2025
JackieR
I hate thse order screens, so sad that theyre now in RHS Wisley now!!! Fabulous street scene
January 19th, 2025
Peter Dulis
Yum
Yum
January 19th, 2025
william wooderson
I guess with a certain amount of difficulty and frustration!!
January 19th, 2025
