Previous
Flint cottages by wakelys
Photo 1807

Flint cottages

In the lovely town of Holt in Norfolk
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
495% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Eye catching
January 20th, 2025  
Diana ace
How fabulous they look, so unusual!
January 20th, 2025  
JackieR ace
A lovely little village
January 20th, 2025  
Kate ace
Cool facade and nice perspective
January 20th, 2025  
william wooderson ace
I love the look of flint houses! They are very handsome. Fav.
January 20th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
So interesting!
January 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact