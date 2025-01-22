Sign up
Previous
Photo 1809
Gerbera
For my get pushed I was asked to do a low key shot.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
3
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2493
photos
139
followers
93
following
495% complete
1802
1803
1804
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
684
1803
1804
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
22nd January 2025 9:24am
flower
,
gerbera
,
scw25
,
get-pushed-651
Susan Wakely
ace
@la_photographic
one for the low key challenge. Thank you Laura.
January 22nd, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Fabbulous.
January 22nd, 2025
Laura
ace
Looks great.
January 22nd, 2025
