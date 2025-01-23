Sign up
Photo 1810
Precious moment
This was displayed in the Heritage centre in the Dockyard. I found this moving to read.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
1
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2494
photos
139
followers
93
following
495% complete
1803
1804
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
1810
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
23rd January 2025 11:53am
Tags
scw25
Dorothy
ace
Oh nice!
January 23rd, 2025
