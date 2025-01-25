Sign up
Photo 1812
Out of season pontoons
There are 2 sailing clubs on the island and boatyards that provide sailing opportunities but being out of season the pontoons are empty as the boats safely (one hopes)stored on dry land.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
whereilive
pontoons
scw25
Judith Johnson
Itcstill makes a cracking photo!
January 25th, 2025
Beverley
Yes a great peaceful calm photo… I like winter by the sea.
January 25th, 2025
JackieR
wonderful reflections and verticals
January 25th, 2025
