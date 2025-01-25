Previous
Out of season pontoons by wakelys
Photo 1812

Out of season pontoons

There are 2 sailing clubs on the island and boatyards that provide sailing opportunities but being out of season the pontoons are empty as the boats safely (one hopes)stored on dry land.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Susan Wakely

Judith Johnson ace
Itcstill makes a cracking photo!
January 25th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Yes a great peaceful calm photo… I like winter by the sea.
January 25th, 2025  
JackieR ace
wonderful reflections and verticals
January 25th, 2025  
