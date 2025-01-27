Previous
Flying over the rainbow by wakelys
Flying over the rainbow

So lovely to start the day with a complete double rainbow.
And then it rained.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Susan Wakely

Casablanca ace
Glorious!
January 27th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Perfect timing to get the bird!
January 27th, 2025  
Purdey (Sharon) ace
Beautiful.
January 27th, 2025  
Christopher Cox ace
Great timing!
January 27th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Perfect position of the bird!
January 27th, 2025  
Babs ace
Double rainbow and double smiles.
January 27th, 2025  
