Previous
Photo 1814
Flying over the rainbow
So lovely to start the day with a complete double rainbow.
And then it rained.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
6
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2498
photos
141
followers
93
following
1807
1808
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
27th January 2025 8:47am
Tags
sky
,
bird
,
rainbow
,
scw25
Casablanca
ace
Glorious!
January 27th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Perfect timing to get the bird!
January 27th, 2025
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Beautiful.
January 27th, 2025
Christopher Cox
ace
Great timing!
January 27th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Perfect position of the bird!
January 27th, 2025
Babs
ace
Double rainbow and double smiles.
January 27th, 2025
