Photo 1818
Yesterday
Beautiful sunshine, a pleasant breeze and crashing waves.
Started today with rain and grey sky. Hoping the day will improve.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
waves
,
beachhut
,
whereilive
,
scw25
JackieR
That's beautiful
January 31st, 2025
Casablanca
Wasn’t it glorious? Rain again today but maybe blue again soon. Lovely appealing image.
January 31st, 2025
william wooderson
I love the patterns and various shades of blue. A delightful composition! Fav
January 31st, 2025
