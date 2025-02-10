Sign up
Photo 1828
Wash time
Faldo was playing with paint yesterday so I suggested a wash. I didn’t mean in the washing machine!!
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Tags
washing
,
for2025
,
faldo
JackieR
ace
Song title "Spinning Around" came to mind and now I have an annoying earworm
February 10th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Ha ha will have to be more specific next time!
February 10th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
😅😅😅
February 10th, 2025
